Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 549.44 ($7.18).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of ISAT stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 546.20 ($7.14). 4,644,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.67. Inmarsat has a 1 year low of GBX 335.30 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Inmarsat’s previous dividend of $0.08. Inmarsat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Tony Bates sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 541 ($7.07), for a total value of £38,438.05 ($50,226.12). Also, insider Rupert Pearce sold 49,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £213,251.61 ($278,651.00).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

