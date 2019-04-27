ImpulseCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ImpulseCoin has a market cap of $21,158.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016581 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00099256 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Coin Profile

ImpulseCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin . ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io

ImpulseCoin Coin Trading

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpulseCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

