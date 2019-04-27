IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.06. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IF Bancorp (IROQ) Announces Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/if-bancorp-iroq-announces-earnings-results.html.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.