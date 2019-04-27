IDEX (IEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. IDEX updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.70-5.85 EPS.
IDEX stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. IDEX has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $159.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
