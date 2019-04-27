Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBMD. BidaskClub upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HBMD stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.13. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 779.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 739,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

