Honey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Honey has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Honey coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Honey has a market cap of $10,600.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.02081785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00441119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016979 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007823 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey (CRYPTO:HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

