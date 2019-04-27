HoboNickels (HBN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One HoboNickels coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoboNickels has a total market cap of $253,793.00 and $0.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoboNickels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003357 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00156436 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010567 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About HoboNickels

HBN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official website is hobonickels.info . HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HoboNickels

HoboNickels can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

