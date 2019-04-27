Hershey (HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Hershey updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.63-5.74 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.63-5.74 EPS.

Hershey stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Hershey alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hershey (HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/hershey-hsy-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-11-eps.html.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.