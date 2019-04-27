Hero Hits One Day Volume of $7,917.00 (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Hero has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7,917.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hero token can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hero has traded 134.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00425625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.01042410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00181249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hero Token Profile

Hero was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

