Head-To-Head Survey: FRP (FRPH) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 420.95% 1.14% 0.82% Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. N/A 0.85% 0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FRP and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FRP and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $22.02 million 23.92 $124.47 million N/A N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $2.04 billion 0.25 $276.60 million N/A N/A

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Summary

FRP beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

