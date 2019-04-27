Head-To-Head Contrast: Provident Financial (PROV) versus OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Provident Financial alerts:

This table compares Provident Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 11.15% 5.70% 0.60% OceanFirst Financial 23.09% 9.21% 1.24%

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.20 $2.13 million $0.70 27.01 OceanFirst Financial $311.48 million 4.11 $71.93 million $1.98 12.58

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Provident Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Provident Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.