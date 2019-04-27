Hasbro (HAS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.96 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hasbro by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

