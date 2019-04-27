Hasbro (HAS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.73.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

