Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.87 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Shares of CAT opened at $139.03 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

