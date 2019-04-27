Groupon (GRPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. 4,905,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.47. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $799.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.54 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Groupon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,085,217 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 681,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 51.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 19.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Groupon by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,004,012 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

