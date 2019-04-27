GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $97.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.78 million to $103.96 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $539.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.12 million to $558.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $673.84 million, with estimates ranging from $606.74 million to $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on GreenSky to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 1,312,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 224.57. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

