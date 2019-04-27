GreenSky Inc (GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post sales of $97.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.78 million to $103.96 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $539.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.12 million to $558.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $673.84 million, with estimates ranging from $606.74 million to $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 1,312,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 224.57. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.01.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
