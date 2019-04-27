Greenkraft (GKIT) and Ford Motor (F) Financial Review

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenkraft and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft -49.15% N/A -20.57% Ford Motor 2.29% 14.38% 2.01%

Risk and Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenkraft and Ford Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ford Motor 3 9 4 0 2.06

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $10.01, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Greenkraft does not pay a dividend. Ford Motor pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenkraft and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $1.15 million 2.40 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $160.34 billion 0.26 $3.68 billion $1.30 8.01

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Greenkraft.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Greenkraft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

