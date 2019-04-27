Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,212 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $111.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.5216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

