Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/grandfield-dodd-llc-sells-2150-shares-of-dentsply-sirona-inc-xray.html.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.