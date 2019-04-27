Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Golar LNG Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

GMLP stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

