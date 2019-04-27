Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GOL Linhas has been benefiting from strong demand for air travel. Owing to this tailwind, passenger revenues increased 11.2% in 2018. Additionally, increase in average fares should boost the company's top line in the first quarter of 2019 (results should be out on Apr 30). The company's focus on capacity discipline and improving yields as well as its efforts to control costs are encouraging. Backed by this upside, Gol Linhas raised its operating margin forecast for 2019 and 2020. The company's measures to control debt are also impressive. Efforts to modernize its fleet further raise optimism on the stock. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings being revised 37.5% upward in the last 60 days. However, as the carrier has international exposure, depreciation of Brazilian real against the US dollar poses a challenge to the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOL. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 892,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,288. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.43 and a beta of -0.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $16.60.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $840.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $6,389,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,066,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 91,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

