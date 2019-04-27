Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/geode-capital-management-llc-sells-252-shares-of-elbit-systems-ltd-eslt.html.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.