Gentherm (THRM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on THRM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gentherm from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.22.

THRM stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $253.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $386,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gentherm by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, including seat heaters; variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units; and steering wheel heaters, neck climate control systems, and surface climate control systems for doors, armrests, cupholders, and storage products.

