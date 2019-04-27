General Motors (GM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. General Motors reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 134,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 116,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 115,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. 11,690,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238,024. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.