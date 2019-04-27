General Electric (GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.92 Billion

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $26.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.62 billion to $27.23 billion. General Electric posted sales of $28.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $117.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.91 billion to $119.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.03 billion to $119.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 73,550,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,348,617. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

