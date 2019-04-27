GB Group (GBG) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBG. Canaccord Genuity cut GB Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.69).

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,332.81). Also, insider Chris Clark sold 110,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31), for a total value of £533,715 ($697,393.18).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

