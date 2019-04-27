GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 184,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

GLOP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

