Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Takes $2.37 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.6% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

