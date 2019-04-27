GAIA Hits Market Capitalization of $598,514.00 (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. GAIA has a market capitalization of $598,514.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 458.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com . GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

