FY2019 EPS Estimates for VALLOUREC SA/S (VLOWY) Decreased by Analyst

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.52. VALLOUREC SA/S has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

