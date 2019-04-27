FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) Cut by Analyst

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.02.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$10.55 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently -130.95%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

