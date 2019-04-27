Future of Northwest e-recycler Uncertain after fraud sentences

The future of a few of the Northwest’s biggest electronics recyclers is uncertain after its two creators were brought by a judge to more than a couple of years in prison every day for fraud.

Total Reclaim Inc. recycles electronic waste from private and government businesses from Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Its owners ‘ Craig Lorch and Jeff Zirkle and they were convicted of secretly shipping more than 8 million pounds (3.6 million kilograms) of flat screen monitors to Hong Kong instead of safely recycling them in the U.S. as promised.

Prosecutors say the monitors have been crushed apart from low-wage workers who didn’t have proper equipment to protect them from exposure to mercury.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones sentenced Lorch and Zirkle per to 28 month in prison.