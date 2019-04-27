Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. HSBC set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.50 ($100.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.65 ($103.08) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.90 ($96.40).

Shares of FME stock traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €72.90 ($84.77). The company had a trading volume of 639,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

