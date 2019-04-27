Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Francesca’s worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 76.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 501,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 358,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,226,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

