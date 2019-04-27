Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total value of $2,012,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,676 shares of company stock worth $8,798,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $225.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

