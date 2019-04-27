Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $59,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $892.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.40). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

