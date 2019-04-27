Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of MINI opened at $36.22 on Friday. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $149.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

