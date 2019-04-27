Fortis Inc (FTS) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.20.

Shares of FTS opened at C$49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$40.21 and a 12 month high of C$50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 66.60%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

