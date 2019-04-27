Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,277.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.36.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

