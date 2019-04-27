Fmr LLC Sells 334,101 Shares of CVR Refining LP (CVRR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 334,101 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CVR Refining were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVRR. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Manikay Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Refining by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRR opened at $10.49 on Friday. CVR Refining LP has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVRR shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CVR Refining in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut CVR Refining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

