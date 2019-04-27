Fmr LLC Acquires 72,552 Shares of Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Retail Value by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary N. Boston acquired 1,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of RVI opened at $34.08 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

