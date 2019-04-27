Floor & Decor (FND) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a weight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.24.

FND stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $250,252,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,008,252 shares of company stock valued at $264,181,578. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

