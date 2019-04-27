Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,360 shares, an increase of 220.6% from the March 29th total of 29,124 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.29. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Flexible Solutions International’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

