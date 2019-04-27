FirstCash (FCFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 3,907 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $350,301.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,004,554. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

