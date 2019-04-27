First Quadrant L P CA Takes $957,000 Position in Cable One Inc (CABO)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Cable One by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth $531,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cable One by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,033.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $597.40 and a 52-week high of $1,040.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Quadrant L P CA Takes $957,000 Position in Cable One Inc (CABO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-takes-957000-position-in-cable-one-inc-cabo.html.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.