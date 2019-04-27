First Quadrant L P CA Has $662,000 Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 900.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 137,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Noble Financial raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $34,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

