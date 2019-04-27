First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Bunge Ltd (BG)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.93. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $74.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

