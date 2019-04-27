First National Trust Co Has $3.69 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total transaction of $71,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,796 shares of company stock worth $33,747,321. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

