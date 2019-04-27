Financial Review: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) vs. Its Peers

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) is one of 548 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Constellation Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4579 13062 27745 997 2.54

Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.13%. Given Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Constellation Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,759.79% -122.21% -28.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -$59.92 million -2.39 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.15 billion $228.14 million -3.61

Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Pharmaceuticals. Constellation Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.