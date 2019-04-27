Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $51.44 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $53.31.
